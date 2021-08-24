Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Casey, Robert W. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Richardson, Dickie Wayne 1 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Slone, Donald "Ken" Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Wall Jr., William K. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wessel, Ellen Doughty 3 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, John Paul 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Cox, David Charles 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Merten Jr., Edward John 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
