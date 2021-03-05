Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Clements, Coletta Miriam 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Kirchner, Linda Faye (Bonney) 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Moore Sr., Theo Leslie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Jeffrey K. cremation chosen with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Stone, Carolyn Ruth 1 p.m. Saturday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Vonderhaar, Thomas Joseph 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cadle, Clifford Alan “Cliff” 4 p.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Roberts, Frances M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Summers, Daniel Lee 1 p.m. Monday, at Clearfork Wesleyan Church, Floyds Knobs
Walls, Judith Ann no service will be held, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HENDRICKS COUNTY
Williamson, Martha Eileen 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at White Lick Presbyterian Church, Avon
OUT OF STATE
Coyte, Mary Frances celebration of life to be held at a later date with Arch L. Heady & Son Westport Village, Louisville, entrusted with arrangements
