FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Loretta Theresa (Banet) — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (today), at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
There are no new obituaries today.
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable..
A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 7:28 pm
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.