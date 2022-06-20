Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Andrews, Alpha "Pearl" — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Arnold, John Mark — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Galofaro, Anita E. (Wernz) — 9 a.m. Friday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hall, John — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Lane, Wendell B. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
