Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

FLOYD COUNTY

Andrews, Alpha "Pearl" — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Arnold, John Mark — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Galofaro, Anita E. (Wernz) — 9 a.m. Friday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Hall, John — 7 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Lane, Wendell B. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

White, Betty Jean — Noon, Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

