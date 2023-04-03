Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lilly III, John Haskins — Visitation 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Ralph, Dorothy Carol — 10 a.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road
Stocksdale, Melody Lynn — Celebration of Life, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Dailey, Cheryl Ann — 1 p.m. Tuesday (Tuesday), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Gresham, Carol A. — 10 a.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Kulwicki, Margie Jean (Stager) — 11 a.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funeraks & Receptions, New Albany
MARION COUNTY
Holtman, Gregory P. — 1130 a.m. April 8, at Eagle Creek Community Church, Indianapolis
