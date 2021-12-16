CLARK COUNTY
Clemons, Nell E. — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Durham, Kelly Dawn — 11 a.m. Monday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Glenn, Philip David — 11 a.m. Saturday, E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hess, Sharon R. —11 a.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Smith, Glenn J. — Cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, celebration of life service to be held at a later date
Taflinger, Rebekah Leigh — Cremation chosen with a Life Celebration near her birthday
FLOYD COUNTY
Drechsel Jr., Henry W. "Bill" — 1 p.m. Monday, Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Haas, Opal — 2 p.m. Monday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Horn, Jeremy G. — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kendall, Terry A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Linnert Sr., Glenn R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Saettel, Martha Jean (Bailey) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Steele, Phyllis O. — 10:30 Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Wheeler, George Larry — Noon, Tuesday, Dec. 28, St. John's Presbyterian Church, New Albany
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Snelling, James Wilbur — graveside service Friday, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Washington County
OUT OF STATE
Blankenship, Norma Jean — family memorial and interment to be held at a later date in Grantfork, IL
Lester, Marvin Ray — virtual prayer service, 5 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, contact the family for service information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.