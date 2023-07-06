Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Edwards, Lori "Beth" Elizabeth — Memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Martin, Leona Elizabeth Welch — Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Peters, Patricia — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Reynolds, Mary A. — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Stepp Sr., Merle Edwin — Visitation 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, followed by graveside service at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Sweatt, Glenn Douglas — Noon Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wolfschlag, Bruce — Celebration of Life 5 to 7 p.m., July 13, at Sheraton Riverside Hotel, Jeffersonville (Riverside Ball Room)
FLOYD COUNTY
Bezy, Mary Bell (Ragains) — 10 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany,
Crick, Judith C. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
McKnight, Julia Ann — 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Plaiss, George E. "Bud" — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Mark A. Holub who was born on May 6, 1965 and passed away July 4, 2023. His last known address was 125 Fisher Dr., New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact tor coroner's office at 812-948-5478.
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Shannon David Collins. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-285-6282.
