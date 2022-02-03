Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Henderson, Joan Ellen — No funeral service will be held, rather her family plans to scatter her ashes around the world
Morgan, Monteena — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Russ, Colby Michael — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Sendelweck, Linda — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
VIGO COUNTY
Smith II, John Taylor — 1 p.m. Friday, at Roselawn Funeral Home, Terre Haute
OUT OF STATE
Flemming, Ruth — Noon Saturday at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville, OH
