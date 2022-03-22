Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Higgs, Matthew Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Holstner, David Sean — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with his care

Rorrer, George T. — 7 p.m. Thursday, Kraft Spring Street Chapel

Sanders, Gay — 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, New Albany

York, Carlos E. — 11 a.m. Friday, Adams Funeral Home, Henryville

FLOYD COUNTY

Banet, Aileen Marie — 2 p.m. Thursday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church

Cooley, Martha S. — 10 a.m. Friday, Trinity United Methodist Church

McCutcheon, Marquita — 1 p.m. Friday, Naville & Seabrook, Market Street Chapel

Friar Poff OFM Conv., Pius — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mount St. Francis Chapel, Mt. St. Francis

Hadley, Elaine Louise (Atkins) —11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Savely, Leonard “Leroy” — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas Payne, born March 11, 1957. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

