Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Hensley, Kathleen — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Beyer, Vincent Morris — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Brewer, Doris Rose — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kroeger, Don — 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ledger, Irene Faye — 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Celebration Worship Center, Georgetown with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Noble, Beauford Finley — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Young, David Lawrence — 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.