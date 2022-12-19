Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Osburn, Sr., Timothy Dale — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Spitznagel, Hubert “Jack” — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Huffines, Cora M. —  Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Kennedy, Peggy — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Shultz, James William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Weigleb, Charles Anthony — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Whitson, Lloyd Dale — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

