Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Osburn, Sr., Timothy Dale — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Spitznagel, Hubert “Jack” — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Huffines, Cora M. — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Kennedy, Peggy — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shultz, James William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Weigleb, Charles Anthony — Cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Whitson, Lloyd Dale — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.