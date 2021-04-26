Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Carroll, Raymond J. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Crockett, Frank Richard 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Mosley, Virginia "Sue" 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Nein, Opal C. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Cindy 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Kern, Ronald C. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

Schroeder Sr., John Robert private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you