Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Carroll, Raymond J. cremation chosen with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Crockett, Frank Richard 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Mosley, Virginia "Sue" 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Nein, Opal C. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Cindy 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Kern, Ronald C. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
Schroeder Sr., John Robert private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.