Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lilly, Donald William — 2 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schindler, Martin Raphael — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
McCallum, Priscilla Kay — According to her wishes the family has chosen to have no visitation or service
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Logan Peters. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-946-8714.
