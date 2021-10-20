FLOYD COUNTY

Burt-Peyton, Leila C. (Hardsaw) private service with Kraft Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements

Flynn, William Joseph — 3 p.m. Thursday, at New Beginnings Community Church, New Albany

Heitz, Barbara Linde — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Ryan, Jayne M. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Wolf, Chyrl — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with funeral arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Hollis Holt III, 51, African American male, died Oct. 17, 2021 at Parkview Towers, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 812-948-5178

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you