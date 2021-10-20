FLOYD COUNTY
Burt-Peyton, Leila C. (Hardsaw) private service with Kraft Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements
Flynn, William Joseph — 3 p.m. Thursday, at New Beginnings Community Church, New Albany
Heitz, Barbara Linde — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ryan, Jayne M. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Wolf, Chyrl — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with funeral arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Hollis Holt III, 51, African American male, died Oct. 17, 2021 at Parkview Towers, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 812-948-5178
