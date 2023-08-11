Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Barrett, Donna C. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Bedan, James E. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Shepherd, Juanita (Sloan) — Funeral 11 a.m. Saturday (today), Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Campbell, Richard "Dickie" L. — Noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany.
Long, Juanita Irene — Noon Tuesday, at Greater Faith Church, New Albany
Taylor Jr., Robert “Bobby” Wayne — 6 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
St. Joseph County
Carter, Leone "Mickey" B. Carter — Graveside service 1 p.m. Oct. 4, at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.