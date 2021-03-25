Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cox, Abilene 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville
Eckert, Mary Frances 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Foree, Marguerite 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Havens, Dr. James “Jim” Michael 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Reinbold, Karen Sue 10 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown
Thompson, Otis H. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Schindler, Carl Anthony 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Thomas, William Hugh "Bill" service for family entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany
