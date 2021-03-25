Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cox, Abilene 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, Clarksville

Eckert, Mary Frances 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Foree, Marguerite 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Havens, Dr. James “Jim” Michael 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Reinbold, Karen Sue 10 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown

Thompson, Otis H. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Schindler, Carl Anthony 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Thomas, William Hugh "Bill" service for family entrusted to Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you