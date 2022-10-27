Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Booker, Wanda Marie — noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Philpott, Regina Sue — 11:30 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Reese, Paul E. — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Whiteman, Marcella Jane — 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
