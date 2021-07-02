Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Butrum, Ada Greenwood 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Leffler, Anna Kathryn (Miller) cremation chosen with visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Reid, Sherry Ann noon Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Robison, Stanley E. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs
Weathers, Thomas Louis 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
