Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Atkinson, James Alan — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
Bedell, Bob — 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Bruner, Al Geraldine "Geri" — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hublar, David Michael — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Klinstiver, Elmer L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Malone, Anne — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Timberlake, Patricia Lillian (Flatt) — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Watson, Mary Lynn —Celebration of life, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking to find next-of-kin information for Paul Emmett Ricketts Jr. (2/2/1945-6/2/22), a 75-year-old male who resided in New Albany. If you have any information, please call the coroner's office 812-948-5478.
