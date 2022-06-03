Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Atkinson, James Alan — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

Bedell, Bob — 1 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Bruner, Al Geraldine "Geri" — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hublar, David Michael — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Klinstiver, Elmer L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Malone, Anne — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Timberlake, Patricia Lillian (Flatt) — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Watson, Mary Lynn —Celebration of life, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking to find next-of-kin information for Paul Emmett Ricketts Jr. (2/2/1945-6/2/22), a 75-year-old male who resided in New Albany. If you have any information, please call the coroner's office 812-948-5478.

