CLARK COUNTY
Craig, Hayden Alexander, 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Huber, Linda Zurschmeide, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight
Meyers Sr., Dallas L. — no funeral or memorial service, E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Muncy, Tamera Lynn — E.M. Coots’ Sons, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Sylvester Jr., Alfred “AJ” Deon — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Walters, Chilita Lee — 1:30 p.m. Monday, Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Kruer, Leslie Ann (Allen) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Loebig, W. G. "Web" — noon Wednesday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Services, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
McDonald Jr., Ernest — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Services, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Missi, Mary Lucille — 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs
Phelps, Thelma A. (Price) — 2 p.m. Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Schindler, Bernard R. “Bud” — 11 a.m. Monday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Services, Market St.Chapel, New Albany
Thompson, Matthew "Todd" — 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Veeneman, Friar Dismass, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mount Saint Francis Chapel, Lafayette
Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2), Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
