Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Collins, Jerry Vance — 1:30 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Nokes, Garry Jack — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Ortiz, Felipe Cruz — Noon Saturday (today), at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
Weidner, Bruce James — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Woeppel, James — Memorial visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Moran, Kathy Nadeine — 12:30 p.m. Saturday (today), at Lampkins Chapel CME Church, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.