Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Akers, Terry Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Druin, William "Ted" — 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Celebration of Life gathering, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Gullett, Grace Ellen Smith — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Scholl, David Frederick — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory-Henryville
Tameris, Michael Jane — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements
Thomas, Edward L. — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements
Snyder, Sharon — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Amy, Steven R. — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today) Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Heazlitt, John “Jack” W. — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements
Meyer, Larry Lewis — Celebration of Life at a later date, to leave messages for family, go to www.newcomerkentuckiana.com
Sheets, Kurt A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
South, Nancy — Visitation 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Thursday, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel
Watson, Constance Rae — 11 a.m. Wednesday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Weber, Patricia “Patsy” Gene — 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Baer, Marilyn Jean — Spring Hill, Florida, no funeral or memorial service
Tucker, Nancy Card — 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23, Gulfview United Methodist Church, Panama City Beach, Florida
