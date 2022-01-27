CLARK COUNTY

Andres, Joseph A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight

Schlosser, John M. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Walker, Tim —11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Boutell, Inez H. — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Klockmann, Jerry Frank — 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Krekel, Joanne Marie — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Owen, Marjorie “Gayle” (Keach) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs

Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

VanDeMark, John Ricard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Walker, Ella Reese —11:30 a.m. Saturday in the West Auditorium of Northside Christian Church, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Gary W. Horn and Alexis Mathes. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

