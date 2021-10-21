CLARK COUNTY

Beard, Vincent Edward — 1 p.m. Monday at Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

Madden, Thomas "Tom" Jackson — 2 p.m. Sunday at Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Peyton-Burt, Leila C. (Hardsaw) private service with Kraft Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements

Grover, Anna Mae — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Heitz, Barbara Linde — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Ryan, Jayne M. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Tanner, Paul W. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville 

Wolf, Chyrl — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with funeral arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Hollis Holt III, 51, African American male, died Oct. 17, 2021 at Parkview Towers, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 812-948-5178

