Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Duncan-Markland, Edith P. — 2 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Graham, Kimberly R. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lafferre, Dale A. — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Richart, Rita Carol — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Ringley, Conrad Frank —2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany

Rinker, Robert Allen — Graveside service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany

True, Marcia Joyce — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Shook, Emma Lou — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

