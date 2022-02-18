Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Duncan-Markland, Edith P. — 2 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Graham, Kimberly R. — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lafferre, Dale A. — 3 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Richart, Rita Carol — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Ringley, Conrad Frank —2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany
Rinker, Robert Allen — Graveside service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany
True, Marcia Joyce — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Shook, Emma Lou — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.