Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Belcher, Barbara Ann (Rauck) mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville.

Broadus, Linda J. 4 p.m. Tuesday memorial service, Kraft Funeral Service, East Spring Street, New Albany

Crawford, Gordon B. services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Henderzahs, James C. 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Linne, Sue B. services 12 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

Shingleton, Beverly Jo private services entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home

FLOYD COUNTY

Eve, Carolyn E. private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Kirkham, Mary Virginia (Carpenter) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Miller, Tracy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Schad, Donna Louise private services live streamed at www.nsfuneralhomes.com, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF COUNTY

Stewart, Elsie M. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. visitation Thursday, G.H. Hermann Funeral Home, Greenwood

Wentworth, Clarence Edward services 1 p.m. Saturday, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay

OUT OF STATE

Beasey, Lisa Ellingsworth, memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan.5), Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY

