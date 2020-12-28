Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Belcher, Barbara Ann (Rauck) mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville.
Broadus, Linda J. 4 p.m. Tuesday memorial service, Kraft Funeral Service, East Spring Street, New Albany
Crawford, Gordon B. services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
Henderzahs, James C. 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Linne, Sue B. services 12 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
Shingleton, Beverly Jo private services entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home
FLOYD COUNTY
Eve, Carolyn E. private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Kirkham, Mary Virginia (Carpenter) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Miller, Tracy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Schad, Donna Louise private services live streamed at www.nsfuneralhomes.com, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF COUNTY
Stewart, Elsie M. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. visitation Thursday, G.H. Hermann Funeral Home, Greenwood
Wentworth, Clarence Edward services 1 p.m. Saturday, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay
OUT OF STATE
Beasey, Lisa Ellingsworth, memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan.5), Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.