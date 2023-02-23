Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Eickholtz, Johnny — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Charlestown
Hurst, Paul Ray — 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Stroud, David W. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Tetley, Robert Edward “Bob” — 7 p.m. Friday (today), at Legacy Funeral Center, Main Street Chapel, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Babbs II, Marcus Edward — 2 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bennett, Charles R. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Constantine, Michael Louis — 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Dietrich, James Harlan — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Meyer, Gloria Dianne — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Robinson, Paula Marie — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Schmidt Sr., Dale Alan — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
TIPPECANOE COUNTY
Morrissey, Betty Rose — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, West Lafayette
OUT OF STATE
Bott, Herman — Celebration of life Saturday at 4 p.m., at Lake Placid Elks Lodge, Lake Placid, FL
Vaughn, Mary Lois — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.