Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Groves, Mary A. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Timperman, Helen L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Payton, Alan K. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sherrell, Leland V. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Zeller, Scott Alan 3 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Holmes, Sam Bingham 2 p.m. Sunday, at Stott-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home, Columbia, KY

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you