Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Decker, Frank Jr. private service 4:30 p.m. Sunday, live streaming on www.facebook.com/scottfuneralhome

Hilbert, Patricia Ann Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Pacey, David services 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church Charlestown

Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Sutter Jr., Robert L. services 1 p.m. Wednesday, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Dorothy graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville

LaDuke, Muriel M. services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook

Renn, Anna M. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Robinson, Brandi J. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Augustyn, Mary Valerie 11 a.m. (MST) Saturday, email melaniedonahue@gmail,com for information on virtual service

