Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Decker, Frank Jr. private service 4:30 p.m. Sunday, live streaming on www.facebook.com/scottfuneralhome
Hilbert, Patricia Ann Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Pacey, David services 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church Charlestown
Prather, Stephen Dale 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Sutter Jr., Robert L. services 1 p.m. Wednesday, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Dorothy graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenville
LaDuke, Muriel M. services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook
Renn, Anna M. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Robinson, Brandi J. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Augustyn, Mary Valerie 11 a.m. (MST) Saturday, email melaniedonahue@gmail,com for information on virtual service
