Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Druin, Ruth Virginia — noon Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Storz, Wayne A. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Martha Marie — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Bacon, Donald Lee “Donnie” — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Harbeson, Roger Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Michael Catholic Church-Bradford, Greenville
Holderman, Robert — Graveside service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, New Albany
Jamison, David H. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Worrall, Carolyn S. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany
