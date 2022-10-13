Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
(No new obituaries were submitted for Friday, Oct. 14)
CLARK COUNTY
Elliott Sr., Oscar Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Stephen Church, Jeffersonville
Hess, Frances Lorraine — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lanesville
Offutt, Howard Floyd — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Messiah Temple Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Appelhaus, Calvin Paul — 5 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Clere, David Russell — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Saturday, at First Baptist Church, New Albany
Manka, Marilyn Faye — Prayer service and memory sharing, 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Schroder, Beverly R. — Celebration of life, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at New Beginnings Church, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.