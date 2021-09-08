Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Ortensie, Robert 1 p.m. Friday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

Richey, Ken R. 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Proctor, Teresa D. 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Snelling, Doris Jean (James) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Douglas, Cyrila Dawn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Happel, Patricia Mae (Brandenburg) 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Kron, Robert G. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

