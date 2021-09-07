Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Ortensie, Robert 1 p.m. Friday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

Priest, Gerald L. "Jerry" private memorial service to be held at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Proctor, Teresa D. 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Whitlow, Steven 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bostock, Helen Ruth noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Douglas, Cyrila Dawn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kron, Robert G. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Payton, Wendell Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pierce, Anita 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Snapp, Jean M. 11:30 Thursday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

