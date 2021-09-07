Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ortensie, Robert 1 p.m. Friday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
Priest, Gerald L. "Jerry" private memorial service to be held at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Proctor, Teresa D. 2 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Whitlow, Steven 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bostock, Helen Ruth noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Douglas, Cyrila Dawn 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kron, Robert G. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Payton, Wendell Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pierce, Anita 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Snapp, Jean M. 11:30 Thursday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
