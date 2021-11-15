CLARK COUNTY
Cook, George P. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Trussell, Stephen — Services held Sunday, Nov. 14 at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, George D. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Eberle, Carol Ruth Zahn — Celebration of life service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements
Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Manaugh, Derek Landon — 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Patrick, John I. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sailings, Mary Etienne — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Greenville
Singleton, Grace — No public viewing or service will be held, Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Wheeler, George Larry — Memorial service to be held at a later date at St. John's Presbyterian Church, New Albany
HENDRICKS COUNTY
Salmon, Thelma Lee — Conklen Funeral Home, Avon, has been entrusted with arrangements
