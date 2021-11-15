CLARK COUNTY

Cook, George P. — 2 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Trussell, Stephen — Services held Sunday, Nov. 14 at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, George D. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Eberle, Carol Ruth Zahn — Celebration of life service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements

Lin, Helen — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Manaugh, Derek Landon — 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Patrick, John I. — 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sailings, Mary Etienne — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Greenville

Singleton, Grace — No public viewing or service will be held, Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Wheeler, George Larry — Memorial service to be held at a later date at St. John's Presbyterian Church, New Albany

HENDRICKS COUNTY

Salmon, Thelma Lee — Conklen Funeral Home, Avon, has been entrusted with arrangements

