Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cravens, Pauline L. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Lanham, Patricia Ann — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pearson, Sandra L. — 1 p.m. (today) Thursday, at E. M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Anderson, Janice Habermel — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Linnert, Vivian Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Newman, Charles Edward — 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Phillips, Charles Wesley — Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Sanders, John — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Smith, Mary Jo — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner's office is seeking the next of kin for David Ray Ross, last known address, 1941 E. Market St., New Albany. He was born March 12, 1959 and died March 1, 2022. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478.

