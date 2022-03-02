Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cravens, Pauline L. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Lanham, Patricia Ann — 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pearson, Sandra L. — 1 p.m. (today) Thursday, at E. M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Anderson, Janice Habermel — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Linnert, Vivian Ann — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Newman, Charles Edward — 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Phillips, Charles Wesley — Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Sanders, John — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Joe Hill Catholic Church, Sellersburg
Smith, Mary Jo — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner's office is seeking the next of kin for David Ray Ross, last known address, 1941 E. Market St., New Albany. He was born March 12, 1959 and died March 1, 2022. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478.
