Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Eckert, Mary Frances 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

Evans, Shirley A. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hall, Mary Ann 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Cox, Venah 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Schindler, Carl Anthony 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

