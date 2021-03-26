Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Eckert, Mary Frances 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Evans, Shirley A. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Gault, Billy R. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hall, Mary Ann 10 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Smith, Dorothy E. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Michael Church, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Cox, Venah 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Heavrin, Leo Paul noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schindler, Carl Anthony 11 a.m. Monday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.