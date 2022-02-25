Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Dorothy Jean — Noon Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Davis, Louise A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Durbin, Roger Michael — Celebration of Life 5 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Masterson, James "Porky" — Celebration of Life 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Atwood, Beverly Warren —Burial will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Branner, Alma Jean — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Isaacs, Aaron Clay — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
McFarland, Sandra Kay — Noon Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Moeller, Ronald Allen — 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Probus, Vance Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany
Ringley, Conrad Frank — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany
Sinex, Thomas Wesley — Memorial gathering will be planned for a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with his care
MARION COUNTY
Bowden, Donna —1 p.m. Saturday (today), at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, Indianapolis
OUT OF STATE
Jenson, Mary Louise — 11:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham, IL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.