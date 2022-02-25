Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Dorothy Jean — Noon Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Davis, Louise A. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Durbin, Roger Michael — Celebration of Life 5 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Masterson, James "Porky" — Celebration of Life 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Atwood, Beverly Warren —Burial will be private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Branner, Alma Jean — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Isaacs, Aaron Clay — Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

McFarland, Sandra Kay — Noon Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Moeller, Ronald Allen — 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Probus, Vance Edward — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany

Ringley, Conrad Frank — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Sanctuary of Eternal Truth, New Albany

Sinex, Thomas Wesley — Memorial gathering will be planned for a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with his care

MARION COUNTY

Bowden, Donna —1 p.m. Saturday (today), at G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home, Indianapolis

OUT OF STATE

Jenson, Mary Louise — 11:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Effingham, IL

