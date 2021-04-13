Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Anderson, John T. private service for family only with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Densford, Eva M. 1 p.m. Friday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Elliott, David Martin 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McBay, Billy Ray 11 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Myers, Bonnie J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Neville, Clinton D. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Hellman Sr., David Michael 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Smith, Mark Alan 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Tether Jr., John E. noon Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Taylorsville, KY

