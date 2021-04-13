Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Anderson, John T. private service for family only with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Densford, Eva M. 1 p.m. Friday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Elliott, David Martin 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McBay, Billy Ray 11 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Myers, Bonnie J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Neville, Clinton D. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Hellman Sr., David Michael 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Smith, Mark Alan 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Tether Jr., John E. noon Wednesday, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Taylorsville, KY
