CLARK COUNTY

Johnson, David Lawrence — 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Stapleton, Leona E. — noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Veach, Beverly Joan — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Vessels, Billy Howard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Carnes, Connie S. — 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

French, Marie Thompson —10 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Scheler, Paul — noon Tuesday, at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon, OH

Thomas, Eva Marie “Sceifers” — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Foghorn’s, Panama City Beach, FL

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you