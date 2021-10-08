CLARK COUNTY
Johnson, David Lawrence — 11 a.m. Monday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Stapleton, Leona E. — noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Veach, Beverly Joan — 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Vessels, Billy Howard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Ballard, Beverly Diane — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Carnes, Connie S. — 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
French, Marie Thompson —10 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Scheler, Paul — noon Tuesday, at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon, OH
Thomas, Eva Marie “Sceifers” — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Foghorn’s, Panama City Beach, FL
