Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Craig, James Joseph — 3 p.m. Monday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
Wayne, Elizabeth A. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Kruer, Janice Kathryn — 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Sample, Christopher Scott — Cremation was chosen with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Seese, E. Reuben — 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Schenck, Mary Loretta (Booth) — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Whelan, Virginia Pauline — Funeral service will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.