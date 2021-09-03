Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Harrison, Raven Christien Tillery services to be held in her hometown of Hinesville, GA

Sowders, James L. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bostock, Helen Ruth noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bunch, Alva E. 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jenks, Steve Ray 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Payton, Wendell Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pyle, Sheila S. all services are private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Schuppert, William and Margaret, burial Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Floyds Knobs

Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wiseman, Donald Lee 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

