Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Harrison, Raven Christien Tillery services to be held in her hometown of Hinesville, GA
Sowders, James L. 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bostock, Helen Ruth noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bunch, Alva E. 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jenks, Steve Ray 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Payton, Wendell Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pyle, Sheila S. all services are private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Schuppert, William and Margaret, burial Saturday at Hillcrest Cemetery, Floyds Knobs
Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wiseman, Donald Lee 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
