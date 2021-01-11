Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Cundiff, Judith Ann, private services with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville entrusted with arrangements
Isgrigg, Charles M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Morgan, Marjorie S. private service at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Robinson, Freddie Gene 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Balentine, Kenneth M. 1 p.m. Wednesday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Briles, Dorothy Marie (Stone) 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Cook, Julia "Judy" 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Lewis Sr., George Myers "Gerry" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Mater, Bruce Hall private service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Shaw, Virginia D. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Schulte, Dolores J. "Dodie" (Jolissaint) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon
SWITZERLAND COUNTY
Elston, Lawrence private service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.