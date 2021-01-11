Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cundiff, Judith Ann, private services with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville entrusted with arrangements

Isgrigg, Charles M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Morgan, Marjorie S. private service at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Robinson, Freddie Gene 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Balentine, Kenneth M. 1 p.m. Wednesday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Briles, Dorothy Marie (Stone) 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cook, Julia "Judy" 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Lewis Sr., George Myers "Gerry" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Mater, Bruce Hall private service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Shaw, Virginia D. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Schulte, Dolores J. "Dodie" (Jolissaint) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Corydon

SWITZERLAND COUNTY

Elston, Lawrence private service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay

