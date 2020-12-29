Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Anderson, Harry Gordon Jr. Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Belcher, Barbara Ann (Rauck) mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville.

Crawford, Gordon B. services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Crowder, Joyce Marie memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home 

Linne, Sue B. services 12 p.m. Wednesday, Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville

Palmer, William O. celebration of life 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, State Street Baptist Church, New Albany

Shingleton, Beverly Jo private services entrusted to Chapman Funeral Home

FLOYD COUNTY

Bryan, Barbara Kay 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, Naville & Seabrook Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Eve, Carolyn E. private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Kirkham, Mary Virginia (Carpenter) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Mayfield, Lynne A. private services with arrangements entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Miller, Tracy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Schad, Donna Louise private services live streamed at www.nsfuneralhomes.com, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Wentworth, Clarence Edward services 1 p.m. Saturday, Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, Vevay

OUT OF COUNTY

Stewart, Elsie M. 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. visitation Thursday, G.H. Hermann Funeral Home, Greenwood

OUT OF STATE

Beasey, Lisa Ellingsworth, memorial service 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan.5), Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville, KY

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you