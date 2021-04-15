Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Densford, Eva M. 1 p.m. Friday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Neville, Clinton D. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Sellers, Louis 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Worley, Max O. no visitation or service, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Abbott, Stephen "Mike" 1 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Davis, Joy Ann (Galey) 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wilkerson, Dennis W. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Ehringer, C. Kevin, memorial service at a later date

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Carolyn Tilford and Charles John Wayne Akridge. Both passed away on Monday, April 12. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

