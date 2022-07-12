CLARK COUNTY
Bartram, Judy Ann (Mason) — Noon Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center-Scott Chapel, Jeffersonville
Collins, Charles “Charley” Kenneth — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Eaton, Ruby J. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Fisher, Mary Sue — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Coleman, Neal Alan — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Dukes, June Annette (Killebrew) —1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jacobs, Dorothy Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kellams, Kirk Kevin — 1 pm. Friday, at St. Marks United Church of Christ, New Albany
Overton, Perry Blaine — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Dillman, Harold E. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
Kost, Marjorie —Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Corydon
