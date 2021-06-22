Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brendle, Patricia Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Paul Arthur 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Tucker, Freddie 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
FLOYD COUNTY
Kraemer, Gilbert F. 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Miller, Garnett Lee 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Osborn, Violet noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Reed, Donald Wayne cremation chosen with reception scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Woods, Leatrice May 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.