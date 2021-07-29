Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Beck, Tami Jo Sandlin noon Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Dooley, Violet 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Clegg, Richard G. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Donahue, Frances Bernice (Mattingly) 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church

Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schroder, Stephen noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you