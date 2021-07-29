Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Beck, Tami Jo Sandlin noon Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Dooley, Violet 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Clegg, Richard G. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Donahue, Frances Bernice (Mattingly) 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church
Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schroder, Stephen noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.