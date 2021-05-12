Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Carroll, Raymond J. noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Geary, Deborah Rae 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Faith, Lewis E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Holland, Matthew Scott Celebration of Life, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany

Quakenbush, Irene Rita (Murphy) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

MARION COUNTY

Jordan, Sharon Anita noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis

OUT OF STATE

Riely, Shirley Blackburn no funeral service will be held

NEXT OF KIN

Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for Kenneth Lindsey, 61, of New Albany. He was born Feb. 3, 1960.

Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Spring Valley Funeral Home at 812-941-8477.

