Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Carroll, Raymond J. noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Geary, Deborah Rae 1 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Faith, Lewis E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Holland, Matthew Scott Celebration of Life, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany
Quakenbush, Irene Rita (Murphy) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
MARION COUNTY
Jordan, Sharon Anita noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis
OUT OF STATE
Riely, Shirley Blackburn no funeral service will be held
NEXT OF KIN
Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for Kenneth Lindsey, 61, of New Albany. He was born Feb. 3, 1960.
Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Spring Valley Funeral Home at 812-941-8477.
