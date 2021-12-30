CLARK COUNTY
Baird Sr., William “Lee” — 2 p.m. Friday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hornback, Bonnie Lou — No services. Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, in charge of arrangements
Pulliam, Barbara S. — Noon Monday, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Slaughter, Ervin V. — 1 p.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Trice, Mary Virginia Lovell — Celebration of Life at a later date. Scott Funeral Home in Jeffersonville entrusted with arrangements
Wathen, Mary Jo — 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Eckert, Kermit D. — 2 p.m. Friday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Hadlich, Donna R. — No services, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements
Hubbard, Priscilla Dean — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Michell, Margie — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Weber, Dr. George A. — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street, New Albany, in charge of arrangements
