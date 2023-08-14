Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

FLOYD COUNTY

Campbell, Richard “Dickie” L. — Noon Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hosier, Robert Dirk — Celebration of life, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lakeside Shelter, Mt. St. Francis, Floyds Knobs

Long, Juanita Irene — Noon Tuesday (today), at Greater Faith Church, New Albany

Summers, Patricia Lou — Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Daugherty, Kathleen Marie — Services 11 a.m. Friday, New Bern Church of Christ, New Bern North Carolina

