Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
Campbell, Richard “Dickie” L. — Noon Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hosier, Robert Dirk — Celebration of life, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lakeside Shelter, Mt. St. Francis, Floyds Knobs
Long, Juanita Irene — Noon Tuesday (today), at Greater Faith Church, New Albany
Summers, Patricia Lou — Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Daugherty, Kathleen Marie — Services 11 a.m. Friday, New Bern Church of Christ, New Bern North Carolina
